45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Man found shot to death in central Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2020 - 12:13 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2020 - 3:03 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer reviews the case before briefing the press on the investigation of a h ...
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer reviews the case before briefing the press on the investigation of a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the press on the investigation of a homicide in the 3000 block ...
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the press on the investigation of a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Contract Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

About 10:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, after receiving a report of a man who was dead from a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was in the back of a business that sells clothing, serves as a recording studio and sells marijuana, Spencer said.

Customers who came to the business to buy marijuana noticed no one was inside, so they looked in the back, found the man, and called 911, he said.

Police have not identified any suspects, he said.

Police on Sunday also responded to a fatal shooting on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
2
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium — WATCH LIVE
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium — WATCH LIVE
3
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
4
Site of failed sports park up for sale at $300M
Site of failed sports park up for sale at $300M
5
Campaign begins to return NFR to Las Vegas in 2021
Campaign begins to return NFR to Las Vegas in 2021
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 4700 block of Deckow Lane on Sunday, Dec. 13, ...
Man fatally shot at apartments east of Strip
By / RJ

Police responded to an apartment on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, after receiving a report about 10:30 a.m. of a man being shot