Man found shot to death in central Las Vegas Valley

About 10:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, after receiving a report of a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

About 10:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, after receiving a report of a man who was dead from a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was in the back of a business that sells clothing, serves as a recording studio and sells marijuana, Spencer said.

Customers who came to the business to buy marijuana noticed no one was inside, so they looked in the back, found the man, and called 911, he said.

Police have not identified any suspects, he said.

Police on Sunday also responded to a fatal shooting on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

