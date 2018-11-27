Man jailed in Las Vegas in homeless woman’s death, sexual assault

A 50-year-old man faces sexual assault and murder charges in the death of a homeless woman Saturday afternoon inside an east Las Vegas apartment.

Charles Talley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual assault and strangulation of a homeless woman inside an east Las Vegas apartment.

Las Vegas police released details of the crimes on Tuesday.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a resident on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near East Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard, called 911 to report a “suspicious person” after a naked man, later identified by police as Charles Thomas Talley Jr., knocked on the resident’s door. The man also appeared to have blood on him, police said.

Officers then were directed to an apartment and knocked on the door. Police said Talley answered the door and allowed officers inside, where they found a severely injured woman in the living room.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead Saturday evening. She has been identified as Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55. She died of strangulation, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Homicide detectives have determined that Talley and Kazoon knew each other. Police said Talley was a recently evicted resident of the apartment where the woman was injured and had taken the woman to the unit.

Kazoon’s death was the 196th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 148th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Further details were not immediately known. Talley’s arrest report had not been released by Las Vegas Justice Court as of Tuesday morning.

Talley remained held without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on sexual assault and murder charges, as well as unrelated drug charges, jail records show.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

2900 Juniper Hills Boulevard, las vegas, nv