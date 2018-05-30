Man killed, baby critically hurt in Las Vegas shooting

A man is dead and a baby is critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead and his 3-week-old child is critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 7:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Key Largo Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

The man was shot in the chest and died at a hospital, police said, and the baby was shot in the stomach and was hospitalized in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3100 Key Largo Drive, Las Vegas, NV