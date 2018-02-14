Man killed by stray bullet in neighborhood north of Las Vegas Strip

A man in his 30s was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday night in a neighborhood north of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates the scene of a homicide near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and West New York Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The man stepped out of his apartment about 7:50 p.m. to put out food for some stray cats on the 200 block of West New York Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath said.

That’s when a drug-related shootout broke out one street over, on Chicago Avenue. A stray bullet passed through an alleyway and struck the man, McGrath said. The man died at the scene.

“It really bothers you to see innocent people just happen to get killed,” McGrath said at the scene.

Witnesses on Chicago Avenue said there were three to five people involved in the shootout, and detectives are reaching out to the community to help find the shooters.

Members of the man’s family gathered outside the crime scene Tuesday night, weeping into one another’s arms.

