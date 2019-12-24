Man killed during attempted home invasion in North Las Vegas ID’d

A 55-year-old man died during an attempted home invasion earlier this month in North Las Vegas after the resident fought him off, police said.

Robert Austin was found dead Dec. 4 outside an apartment on the 1200 block of West Alexander Road, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, after a fight between two men was reported.

North Las Vegas police previously stated that Austin was the occupant of the apartment, not the would-be robber.

A man and his wife were home when they heard a knock at the door, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. When the woman answered, Austin tried to force his way into the home and began struggling with the other man.

The other man pulled Austin outside, where the two men continued struggling, Leavitt said. A nearby good Samaritan jumped in to help, and a second suspect appeared and shot at the trio before fleeing in a silver 2007 to 2009 Lexus sedan.

The resident and good Samaritan suffered minor injuries and weren’t hospitalized. The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to determine Austin’s cause and manner of death.

As of Christmas Eve, no charges had been filed in Austin’s death. Police are still searching for the shooter who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the attempted break-in or second suspect can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

