Man killed in altercation in southeast Las Vegas

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred near Gateway Road and Rawhide Street.

A man died after what Las Vegas police believe was a physical altercation in the southeast valley Monday night.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the 5500 block of Gateway Road, near Russell Road, around 5:45 p.m. after someone called 911 to report “a commotion” outside. By the time the caller got out to the street, he found a man in his late 40s or early 50s bleeding on the sidewalk, Spencer said.

The man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, Spencer said. Police did not have any information about a suspect as of 10 p.m.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for video of the altercation, and Spencer said anyone with information about may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at homicide@lvmpd.com.

