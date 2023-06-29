97°F
Homicides

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 5:36 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a man killed in a North Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

Salamon Castillo, 36, died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot on June 17, near Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street.

Police found Castillo shot around 6:35 p.m. and he died on scene.

As of Wednesday afternoon, an arrest had not been made in connection with the shooting. Police asked the public for help in identifying a person that they believe has information about the shooting.

Police released photos of a woman getting into a black Chevy pickup that was seen leaving the area of Dillon and Bassler near the time of the shooting.

To contact police call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

