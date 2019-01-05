Man killed in shooting on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

No arrests have been made in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve inside a southwest Las Vegas home.

About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 31, Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center, where an unidentified man had dropped off 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Ray Spencer.

Ujoumunna, who was then taken to University Medical Center, died of a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives later determined that the shooting occurred inside a house near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Spencer said the unidentified man drove Ujoumunna to the hospital in a black Ford pickup truck and walked him into the emergency room before taking off.

Ujoumunna’s death was the 160th homicide in Clark County last year, according to Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.