Man shot, killed in southeast Las Vegas backyard

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in his backyard in southeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 12:54 a.m. to 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street, near East Desert Inn Road and South Hollywood Boulevard, after a report of a shooting and found the man in his backyard suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement Wednesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the man heard dogs barking and when he stepped outside, he was shot. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family is notified.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

