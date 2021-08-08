Man shot, killed near UNLV campus had served time for 2007 killing

A man fatally shot early Sunday near the UNLV campus had been sentenced to prison as a teen after he was accused in a fatal 2007 shooting, records show.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man fatally shot early Sunday near the UNLV campus had been sentenced to prison as a teen after he was accused in a fatal 2007 shooting, records show.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man killed Sunday as Raymond Roseby, 28. He was fatally shot at an apartment complex on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene after they received a notification at around 12:33 a.m. Sunday from ShotSpotter, a gunshot audio detection system that police use, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Arriving officers found Roseby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was sitting in his car and talking to someone through his driver’s window when that person opened fire. The shooter left the scene and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Roseby was released from prison in 2019 after he spent 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon in 2008, records show.

Authorities accused Roseby, who was 16 at the time, of fatally shooting Demontre Carroll, 15, because the two had an ongoing dispute after they were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Each believed the other had talked to police about the case, authorities said at the time.

Anyone with information on Roseby’s killing may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jonah Dylan and digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.