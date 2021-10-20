Man shot to death in southeast Las Vegas parking lot

The shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 6800 block of East Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, police said.

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in a southeast Las Vegas parking lot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. on the 6800 block of East Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, police said in a news release.

The victim, who was shot once, was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police didn’t release additional information, including a possible suspect description of a motive.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

