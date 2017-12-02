Manager of Summerlin storage facility allegedly shoots man at facility

An on-site storage facility manager allegedly shot and killed a man he thought was committing a crime at the facility Friday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting at a storage facility at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The manager called 911 about 7:10 p.m. to report the shooting at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Storage @ Summerlin, a facility near Buffalo Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Robert Plummer said. Police said the manager and man got into a fight prior to the shooting in the parking lot area.

“We’re trying to determine whether it was a burglary or what type of crime was being committed,” Plummer said.

Plummer said the man was hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound.

Police detained the manager, who was cooperating with detectives. His name was not released.

The manager was the only witness to the shooting, although police said there is video footage on property.

It was unclear whether the man killed was armed.

Police had blocked off entry to the storage facility lot Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd.,Las Vegas, NV