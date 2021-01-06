56°F
Homicides

Missing woman’s grandson, 29, arrested on murder charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2021 - 8:52 am
 
Updated January 6, 2021 - 4:10 pm
Matthew Ayala (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Matthew Ayala (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested the 29-year-old grandson of a missing woman who was found dead in the Amargosa Valley.

Matthew Ayala, 29, was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to court records and Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday morning that Ayala was arrested in connection with a missing persons report filed Saturday.

“We located the body yesterday and arrested the suspect,” he said.

Amargosa Valley is about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The investigation stemmed from a call officers received about 10:15 a.m. Saturday from a home on the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive, near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Metro records show.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Ayala has a court date set for Monday morning. Further information about the case was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

