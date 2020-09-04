Mother accused of throwing infant son from staircase, killing him

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after she allegedly threw her 3-month-old son off a staircase Tuesday, according to her arrest report.

Xin Liu (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder after she allegedly threw her 3-month-old son off a second-floor staircase, according to an arrest report.

Xin Liu is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of murder. The baby, Stanley Shah, died at University Medical Center on Tuesday after witnesses in the house told police they believed Liu threw him onto the tile floor one floor below.

A friend told police that following the birth of her son, “Liu became depressed and would not sleep or eat,” the report said. “Liu would text (her friend) often and tell her that she was scared that she was going to hurt Stanley.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to the home on the 3300 block of Turtle Vista Circle after a report of an infant who was not breathing, the report said. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigator with the county coroner’s office determined the baby suffered a contusion on his forehead, multiple skull fractures and bruises on his shoulder, ankles and hand, the report said.

Liu was hospitalized after police were called to the home and was unable to speak with detectives, the report said.

She remained in jail as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.