Homicides

Motorcycle rider killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2022 - 5:33 pm
 
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

A motorcycle rider died after a crash in southeast Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue. The rider was taken to the hospital and later died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said roads are closed in the area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

