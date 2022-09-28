Motorcycle rider killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue.

A motorcycle rider died after a crash in southeast Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue. The rider was taken to the hospital and later died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said roads are closed in the area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

