North Las Vegas man shot dead after answering his front door

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 2510 Daley St., near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at 2510 Daley St., near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two women comfort each other outside a home at 2510 Daley St., near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, as North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police blocked off a portion of Daley Street near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue after a man was shot on Thursday morning, March 29, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot to death Thursday morning after answering his front door in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police were called about 6:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Daley Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Carey Avenue. Police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man died at University Medical Center.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said the man answered the door and had a conversation with another man before more than a dozen shots were fired. The victim was hit one time, he said.

The casings were spread across the driveway and near the front yard. Police do not know if more than one person was involved in the shooting. The shooter or shooters are at large, he said.

Leavitt said investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marks the 6th homicide investigation for North Las Vegas police this year, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

