North Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. near West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot in North Las Vegas Saturday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. near West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street. Officers found the victim who died at the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 702-633-9111.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.