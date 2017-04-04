North Las Vegas police seek information in infant’s shooting death

A makeshift memorial is affixed to a light pole near the corner of North Fifth Street and Craig Road in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have made no arrests in the Saturday shooting that claimed the life of a newborn boy.

“We know that there are certain people who have information regarding this case, and we are urging those people, we need those people to come forward,” police spokesman Aaron Patty said Monday.

Patty also expressed concern that the incident, which is not considered a random act, would lead to retribution.

“We take these things very seriously,” he said.

Marcus Thomas Jr., a nearly 1-month-old boy, was killed Saturday night when at least one shooter sprayed his parents’ parked car with bullets at a North Las Vegas apartment complex. His father, 22-year-old Marcus Thomas, also was shot.

The boy’s mother crashed her car into a Nissan sedan near the intersection of North Fifth Street and Craig Road after attempting to drive the infant and his father to the hospital. The mother and two other child occupants, ages 2 and 4, were not hurt in either incident.

Thomas posted two slang-filled messages on Facebook in the hours after the shooting and expressed anger over his son’s death. By Monday afternoon, his Facebook profile was private.

Relative Ava Loftis attended a vigil for the baby Sunday night and called for the shooter or shooters to surrender to police.

“I can’t even digest how you can kill an infant child and still live with yourself and sleep with yourself,” she told reporters.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Marcus Jr. to cover funeral expenses.

