Pair face murder charges in Las Vegas man’s February death

Two people were arrested Tuesday on murder charges in the February death of a Las Vegas man.

On Feb. 21, Las Vegas police responded to 5853 Abbey Rose Court, near Windmill Lane and Jones Boulevard, after a body was found. The dead man later was identified as Brandon Lee Strauss, 21, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Yolanda Strauss, 62, and Ross Strauss, 64, each were arrested on one count of murder and three counts of abuse of a vulnerable person resulting in death, jail records show.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Larry Hadfield would not provide additional details Wednesday regarding the homicide.

The coroner’s office has listed Brandon Strauss’ causes of death as an infection due to burns, diphenhydramine and quetiapine intoxication, and medical neglect, Assistant Coroner Paul Parker said. Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine, and quetiapine is an antipsychotic.

