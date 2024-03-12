Police: Convenience store double homicide stemmed from ongoing feud

An arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Jason Manuel in connection with the shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Metro investigators shield the body of a shooting victim Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting that left two women dead and a man injured near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police accused a 43-year-old man of killing two people outside a southeast Las Vegas business last week over a dispute he was having with another man he believed was sleeping with his wife.

Summer Lange and Rona Ah-Foon, both 29, were standing outside Pocket Change, a convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, with a man in his 20s in the early morning hours of March 5 when Jason Manuel rode by on a bicycle and fired four shots at them, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Both women later died and the man, only identified by police as Sam, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after being shot in the wrist.

Video surveillance from surrounding businesses captured Manuel shooting without stopping his bike and continuing to ride away from the scene after the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manuel had not been arrested.

Sam told police that he was shot by his friend Manuel over an ongoing dispute. Manuel accused Sam of sleeping with Manuel’s wife, according to the warrant. Four days before the killings, police said, Manuel confronted Sam at a bus stop near Pocket Change and shot at him.

Police responded to a shooting at the bus stop on March 1, but when officers arrived no one was there, but three spent cartridge casings were found.

According to the warrant, Manuel had a 2004 conviction in California on charges of murder, aggravated mayhem and robbery.

