Police investigate east Las Vegas Valley homicide

Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The killing was reported around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and occurred on the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, just south of East Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Boulder Highway between Tropicana and Missouri Avenue will be closed for several hours for the investigation, according to Metro Lt. Jeff Dean.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

