Police investigate fatal shooting at Las Vegas car wash

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon near Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at a car wash in the west valley. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the west valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide happened at 5500 W. Charleston Blvd., west of Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. The department said in an emailed statement that police were called about 2:05 p.m. to a fatal shooting at a car wash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

