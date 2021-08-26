Police investigate homicide in west Las Vegas neighborhood

Details about the early morning incident on the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, were not immediately available.

Police investigate a shooting around the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police detectives were at the scene of a homicide Thursday morning in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 4:10 a.m. on the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, near Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Homicide detectives were seen in the neighborhood behind crime scene tape several hours later, as teenagers with backpacks walked to cars and a school bus drove by.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

