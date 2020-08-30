Police investigate homicide west of Las Vegas Strip

The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Procyon Street.

(Getty Images)

Police are conducting a homicide investigation Sunday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email that the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on the 3400 block of Procyon Street, near West Spring Mountain Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.