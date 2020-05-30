Police investigate reported homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide late Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It happened at an apartment complex at 3950 Mountain Vista St., west of Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Four men in the parking lot were approached by two others, Spencer said Saturday morning, adding that they argued, then physically fought. One of the men shot another, who was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and pronounced dead, Spencer added.

Additional details had not been released as of 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.