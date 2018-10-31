Police investigating homicide in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the North Las Vegas Police Department posted about 7:10 p.m.
No further information about the homicide was immediately available.
North Las Vegas police had investigated a homicide on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive late Friday night, when a man was found fatally shot outside an apartment complex.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
3300 Civic Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV