Police investigating homicide in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the North Las Vegas Police Department posted about 7:10 p.m.

No further information about the homicide was immediately available.

North Las Vegas police had investigated a homicide on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive late Friday night, when a man was found fatally shot outside an apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

3300 Civic Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV