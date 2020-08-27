Police investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas
Police are investigating a homicide at a convenience store in northeast Las Vegas.
Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to the 7-Eleven at 4395 N. Las Vegas Blvd., near East Craig Road for the investigation, according to a statement from Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
No further information was immediately available.
