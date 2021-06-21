Police: Man dead in gunfight at Boulder Highway motel, suspect not found

Police were investigating a homicide at an east Las Vegas motel on Sunday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the Sunset Motel, 6000 Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue, around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot at the motel.

When police arrived, Spencer said the victim, a Black man in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spencer said the man was a resident at the motel and had gotten into a fight with another man, described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 22. Both men pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire during the fight, Spencer said, and police believe the victim was the only person hit.

A suspect has not been apprehended.

Spencer said there were “several other people in a nearby vehicle that took off as well,” but added that it was unclear as of 11:30 p.m. whether or not the occupants of the car were involved in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.