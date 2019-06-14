Roommate faces murder charge in death of Las Vegas woman

Daniel Lopez was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Ana Dolores Guayasamin, who was found dead Jan. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head.

Daniel Lopez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 33-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the January death of his roommate.

Daniel Lopez was arrested without incident Thursday on the 3900 block of Lazy Pine Street, about 3 miles east of where Ana Dolores Guayasamin was found dead Jan. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Las Vegas police.

Lopez also faces one count of destroying or concealing evidence, jail records show. The Metropolitan Police Department on Friday did not elaborate on the additional charge.

The investigation into the 31-year-old’s death revealed that several roommates lived at the house on the 3700 block of Billy Bronco Court, where Guayasamin was found dead.

No other details were immediately available.

Lopez was being held without bail Friday at the Clark County Detention Center. A status hearing in his case is scheduled for Monday morning in Las Vegas Justice court, records show.

