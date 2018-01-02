Security guards killed at Las Vegas casino identified

Clark County coroner’s office says Las Vegas residents LaTosha Juane White, 50, and Phillip Albert Archuleta, 28, were the guards shot to death Saturday at an Arizona Charlie’s after they responded to a guest’s complaint in the hotel.

Crime Scene Investigators and Metro detectives investigate after two security guards were killed in a hotel room at Arizona Charlie’s on Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two security guards who were killed on Saturday at an Arizona Charlie’s casino in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas residents LaTosha Juane White, 50, and Phillip Albert Archuleta, 28, were shot to death after they responded to a room in the hotel at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. A woman requested security after she said two men she invited into her room had forced her outside.

A man let the guards into the room before opening fire on the officers, police said. After the shooting, the gunman, later identified as 29-year-old Christopher Olague, ran from the hotel-casino and shot himself as pursuing Metropolitan Police Department officers closed in.

Olague, of Smithfield, Utah, was taken to University Medical Center and died Sunday, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

