‘She’s gone’: Son charged in mother’s fatal stabbing

Aaron Cooney (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 49-year-old man who police said fatally stabbed his mother on Mother’s Day and threw her body in their backyard pool told his brother they needed a new mom.

Aaron Cooney was arrested Sunday morning at his home on the 6100 block of Caprino Avenue near North Jones Boulevard and West Smoke Ranch Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

His mother, identified as Linda Cooney, whose age was not provided, was found by another son dead floating in the pool.

“That’s not our mom anyways,” the brother told police Cooney said. “We need a new one.”

The brother who spoke to police said Aaron Cooney and several other people lived in their mother’s home, and when he asked Aaron Cooney where their mother was Sunday morning, he said, “I stabbed her last night. She’s gone,” according to the arrest report.

The brother told police Aaron Cooney threatened their mother with a knife a few months earlier during a quarrel about their cats.

When Linda Cooney was found Sunday, she had been stabbed in the forearms, head, armpit, chest and legs, the report stated. But Aaron Cooney told police she had died three days earlier.

“You guys know I’m not a murderer,” he told police.

Cooney pleaded guilty to domestic battery in 2014, and in 2018 he was sent to Lakes Crossing after he was charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, but was found incompetent to stand trial.

Cooney was held without bail on the murder charge after an initial appearance Monday morning, and he is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

