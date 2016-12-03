Smoke shop worker shoots, kills teen in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A teen was fatally shot by a smoke shop employee Friday night after he and two other youths entered the southwest valley store wearing masks, likely intending to rob the business, police said.

Detectives with Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting scene at 8665 W. Flamingo Rd. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. A young teen died after a store clerk shot him in the head during an attempted robbery with two other teens. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rachelacrosby

Las Vegas police officers escort three people out of a fatal shooting scene at 8665 W. Flamingo Rd. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. A young teen died after a store clerk shot him in the head during an attempted robbery with two other teens. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rachelacrosby

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath addresses the media about a fatal shooting at 8665 W. Flamingo Rd. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. A young teen died after a store clerk shot him in the head during an attempted robbery with two other teens. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rachelacrosby

The incident occurred at a smoke shop at 8665 W. Flamingo Road about 5:20 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tadd Dodds said.

After the three masked teens rushed into the shop, the store employee fired about five rounds, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. A bullet fatally struck one teen in the head, he said.

Police had yet to gain access to surveillance video from inside the store, McGrath said. It’s unclear whether the teens had demanded money or were armed when they entered the shop, he added.

Because police have not seen the surveillance footage, it remains unclear whether the store employee will face charges in the shooting or whether either of the other two teens will be charged.

This was the 158th homicide within Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The county coroner’s office will name the teen killed once his family has been notified.

Review-Journal writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this story. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.