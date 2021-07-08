Suspect arrested in 2020 slaying of 25-year-old woman in Henderson

Christopher Candito, 33, was arrested Thursday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center.

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the 2020 slaying of a woman in Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department said police detectives and investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Las Vegas office arrested Christopher Candito in the killing of Tiffany Slatsky, 25 on Feb. 23.

Slatsky was found unconscious on the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, at 8:58 a.m. She later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

In June of this year, police obtained an arrest warrant for Candito on charges of murder and burglary. He was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center.

Police did not immediately detail why they believe Candito committed the crime or reveal any possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for Updates.

