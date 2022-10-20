80°F
Homicides

Suspect flees after woman dies in shooting at Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 5:56 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man fled after he allegedly shot and killed a woman he was temporarily living with after they had a dispute, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a home in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, at about 11:05 p.m. Monday, police said.

There, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the woman was involved in a dispute with a male acquaintance who was temporarily living with her,” police said in a statement.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by going to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

