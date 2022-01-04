49°F
Teen killed in previously unreported shooting in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 11:09 am
 
A man died after being shot last month in North Las Vegas, police announced Tuesday.

Aron Robinson, 18, died Dec. 18 at University Medical Center, 12 days after he was shot two days earlier on the 4100 block Jessica Marie Street, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called Dec. 6 at 10:41 p.m. to the residential neighborhood near Revere Street and West Alexander Road after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

Cuevas said no suspect of arrest information was available Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

