Teen shot, killed in northwest Las Vegas

A teenager is dead after a shooting late Wednesday in northwest Las Vegas. Investigators consider the shooting “the result of a lovers’ triangle,” police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a neighborhood near Elkhorn Road in the northwest valley on Wednesday, June 24, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager is dead after a shooting late Wednesday in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 8900 block of Jaquita Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive, after a report that a woman had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had jumped from a second-story balcony screaming for help, Spencer said. She told police that her ex-husband was inside the residence with their three children, who were all younger than 10, and that her ex-husband’s girlfriend had been shot.

Spencer said more than 40 officers rushed to the scene to form a rescue team. The three children were removed unharmed; the man was taken into custody and the young woman, who Spencer said was in her late teens, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

“We’re still trying to figure out who actually shot the woman inside the house,” Spencer said. “We’re getting some conflicting information.”

The ex-husband, who is in his early 40s, and the ex-wife, whose age was not known, were both detained. Spencer said. The woman was not hurt when she jumped from the balcony.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman killed once relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.