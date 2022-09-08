Timeline of events leading to Jeff German’s slaying
Here is a timeline of events that preceded the death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.
May-June
■ Reporter Jeff German writes a series of stories detailing allegations of a hostile work environment at the Clark County public administrator’s office and multiple complaints filed against Robert Telles.
June 22
■ Telles loses his re-election bid to Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid in the Democratic primary.
July-August
■ German makes additional public records requests relating to the public administrator’s office.
Sept. 2
■ In the late morning, exact time unknown, German has an altercation with someone outside his home. That night, a neighbor notices German’s garage door is still open and closes it.
Sept. 3
■ 10:33 a.m. A neighbor calls 911 after finding German’s body lying behind some bushes on the side of his house on Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way in northwest Las Vegas.
^
Sept. 4
■ 12:48 a.m. The Review-Journal publishes account of German’s killing; national news outlets later also report the story. Police give the case “major designation status,” naming it a priority.
^
Sept. 5
■ 11:59 a.m. Police release images of the suspect dressed in a bright-orange, long-sleeved shirt with silver reflective strips, wide-brimmed hat and black gloves walking near German’s home. The person was carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.
Sept. 6
■ 3 p.m. Police hold news conference, release an image of the suspect’s vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack, and ask for public’s help locating it. Police also release a video clip showing the suspect walking and ask the public to take note of the suspect’s gait.
■ Late afternoon Review-Journal reporters observe Telles in the driveway of his home on Spanish Steps Lane standing next to a GMC that matched the police description.
^
Sept. 7
■ 6:30 a.m. Police arrive at Telles’ home in the Peccole Ranch neighborhood and block off nearby streets. Shortly before 9 a.m., police release a statement saying they are serving search warrants in connection with German’s death.
■ 12:50 p.m. Telles’ red GMC Denali and a BMW are towed.
■ 2:20 p.m. Police drop off Telles at home after interviewing him. He is wearing a white jumpsuit.
■ Late afternoon Police return, cordon off the area with crime tape and surround the home.
■ 5:15 p.m. Police expand the perimeter and create a command post in front of Piggott Elementary School in the 9600 block of Red Hills Road, near Silk Tassel Drive.
■ 5:30 p.m. SWAT vehicles, police mobile units and fire and medical personnel arrive at the scene.
■ Around 6:30 p.m. SWAT officers enter the home. Paramedics remove Telles in an ambulance after he is arrested on suspicion of murder.
■ 6:43 p.m. A Las Vegas Fire Department ambulance carrying Telles drives away from the scene down Red Hills Road.