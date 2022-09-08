Timeline of events leading to Jeff German’s slaying

Here is a timeline of events that preceded the death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

A SWAT vehicle and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue ambulance outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Telles was taken into custody and removed from the home on a gurney. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

May-June

■ Reporter Jeff German writes a series of stories detailing allegations of a hostile work environment at the Clark County public administrator’s office and multiple complaints filed against Robert Telles.

June 22

■ Telles loses his re-election bid to Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid in the Democratic primary.

July-August

■ German makes additional public records requests relating to the public administrator’s office.

Sept. 2

■ In the late morning, exact time unknown, German has an altercation with someone outside his home. That night, a neighbor notices German’s garage door is still open and closes it.

Sept. 3

■ 10:33 a.m. A neighbor calls 911 after finding German’s body lying behind some bushes on the side of his house on Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way in northwest Las Vegas.

Sept. 4

■ 12:48 a.m. The Review-Journal publishes account of German’s killing; national news outlets later also report the story. Police give the case “major designation status,” naming it a priority.

Sept. 5

■ 11:59 a.m. Police release images of the suspect dressed in a bright-orange, long-sleeved shirt with silver reflective strips, wide-brimmed hat and black gloves walking near German’s home. The person was carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

Sept. 6

■ 3 p.m. Police hold news conference, release an image of the suspect’s vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack, and ask for public’s help locating it. Police also release a video clip showing the suspect walking and ask the public to take note of the suspect’s gait.

■ Late afternoon Review-Journal reporters observe Telles in the driveway of his home on Spanish Steps Lane standing next to a GMC that matched the police description.

Sept. 7

■ 6:30 a.m. Police arrive at Telles’ home in the Peccole Ranch neighborhood and block off nearby streets. Shortly before 9 a.m., police release a statement saying they are serving search warrants in connection with German’s death.

■ 12:50 p.m. Telles’ red GMC Denali and a BMW are towed.

■ 2:20 p.m. Police drop off Telles at home after interviewing him. He is wearing a white jumpsuit.

■ Late afternoon Police return, cordon off the area with crime tape and surround the home.

■ 5:15 p.m. Police expand the perimeter and create a command post in front of Piggott Elementary School in the 9600 block of Red Hills Road, near Silk Tassel Drive.

■ 5:30 p.m. SWAT vehicles, police mobile units and fire and medical personnel arrive at the scene.

■ Around 6:30 p.m. SWAT officers enter the home. Paramedics remove Telles in an ambulance after he is arrested on suspicion of murder.

■ 6:43 p.m. A Las Vegas Fire Department ambulance carrying Telles drives away from the scene down Red Hills Road.