Two men shot, one dead, in North Las Vegas apartment

Two men were shot Saturday morning in an apartment in North Las Vegas. One man died after the shooting.

A man died after being shot in North Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Two men were shot around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 4200 block of East Craig Road, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other man was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made, but detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information may call the department at 702-633-9111.