Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho

Lennix Dockery was taken into custody early Saturday by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department in Rathdrum, Idaho. He is one of three suspects arrested in connection with an April 9 fatal shooting.

A man wanted in Las Vegas on suspicion of murder and robbery was arrested Saturday in Idaho.

Lennix Dockery was taken into custody early in the morning by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department in Rathdrum, Idaho, north of Coeur d’Alene and just east of the state’s border with Washington, according to the department.

Dockery is the third suspect arrested by law enforcement for suspected involvement in the April 9 shooting death of Ah’Sioni Henderson, 16, in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

DeAjai Guaydacan was arrested last Tuesday in Spanish Fork, Utah, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier as a suspect. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

A warrant for Dockery’s arrest was issued Thursday by the Las Vegas Justice Court to face charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

Dockery was in custody at the Kootenai County Jail in Coeur d’Alene as of 8 p.m. Sunday, based on jail records.

