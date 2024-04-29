86°F
Homicides

Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge denies bail for man, 31, arrested on murder charge near Arts District
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, leaves the courtroom after h ...
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
David Leach, best friend of Sasha Wiliams, at his home on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
‘I didn’t want to wrap my head around it’: Family, friends remember slain trans woman
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2-year-old Las Vegas boy’s death
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 

A man wanted in Las Vegas on suspicion of murder and robbery was arrested Saturday in Idaho.

Lennix Dockery was taken into custody early in the morning by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department in Rathdrum, Idaho, north of Coeur d’Alene and just east of the state’s border with Washington, according to the department.

Dockery is the third suspect arrested by law enforcement for suspected involvement in the April 9 shooting death of Ah’Sioni Henderson, 16, in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

DeAjai Guaydacan was arrested last Tuesday in Spanish Fork, Utah, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier as a suspect. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

A warrant for Dockery’s arrest was issued Thursday by the Las Vegas Justice Court to face charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

Dockery was in custody at the Kootenai County Jail in Coeur d’Alene as of 8 p.m. Sunday, based on jail records.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X. Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

