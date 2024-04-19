17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of another teen in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen in the northwest valley earlier this month.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a news release, the 17-year-old was identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 9:22 p.m. on April 9 in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office has 16-year-old Ah’Sioni Henderson, was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the investigation indicated that the victim was involved in a fight with several other individuals in the

complex shortly before the shooting.

All suspects had fled the area prior to officers’ arrival, LVMPD said.

On April 16, the 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.