80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Detectives investigate fatal shooting of teen in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
From left, Daniel Rodimer leaves the court with his attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesn ...
Former congressional candidate, wrestler accused of murder appears in court
Woman requested security before Summerlin shooting that left 3 dead
Gunman in Summerlin shooting killed 2 in front of his wife
Prosecutors continue push to see slain reporter’s confidential information
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 11:27 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2024 - 1:46 pm

A teenager was fatally shot in a northwest valley apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gunshots were reported at 9:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The victim had been in a quarrel with other persons shortly before gunfire rang out, police said.

“All suspects fled the area prior to officers’ arrival,” police wrote in a news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
recommend 2
Metro identifies sergeant involved in shooting near Target
recommend 3
Man dies hours after being shot in North Las Vegas
recommend 4
2 suspects arrested in connection with Boulder City ‘follow-home’ robbery, death
recommend 5
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
recommend 6
Man charged in southwest valley homicide