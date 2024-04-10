Detectives investigate fatal shooting of teen in northwest Las Vegas

Gunshots were reported at 9:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

A teenager was fatally shot in a northwest valley apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim had been in a quarrel with other persons shortly before gunfire rang out, police said.

“All suspects fled the area prior to officers’ arrival,” police wrote in a news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.