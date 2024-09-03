Defendants in Rancho beating case plead guilty in juvenile court; victim’s mother objects

The mother of Jonathan Lewis, who was beaten to death outside Rancho High School, said no one was being held accountable for his killing.

Dontral Beaver appears in Clark County Family Court during a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Treavion Randolph appears in court with his attorney Daniel Martinez, left, during a hearing at Clark County Family Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mellisa Ready, the mother of Jonathan Lewis, attends a hearing of four of nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death at Clark County Family Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dontral Beaver, center, appears in Clark County Family Court with his attorney J.D. Evans during a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mellisa Ready, the mother of Jonathan Lewis, wearing a "Stand with Jonathan" T-shirt, leaves Clark County Family Court after attending a hearing of four of nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gianni Robinson appears in Clark County Family Court during a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Damien Hernandez arrives at Clark County Family Court during a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Treavion Randolph appears in court with his attorney Daniel Martinez, left, during a hearing at Clark County Family Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in eastern Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)

Dontral Beaver is led into Clark County Family Court during a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. Beaver is one of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Jonathan Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four teens admitted to manslaughter Tuesday in the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

Treavion Randolph, 17, Dontral Beaver, 17, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17, were previously indicted on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery charges, which they faced in adult court, for the death of Jonathan Lewis.

Lewis was attacked by a group of teens — who stomped, kicked and punched him until he fell unconscious — outside the school on Nov. 1.

The four defendants had their cases transferred to Juvenile Court, where they agreed to admit to voluntary manslaughter, in a deal announced last month.

Mellisa Ready, Lewis’ mother, has previously objected to the plea agreement and did so again after Tuesday’s hearings.

“There’s literally no one being held accountable with true punishment for my son’s murder,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s disgusting.”

Each defendant entered a plea to manslaughter before Juvenile Court Judge Linda Marquis. The deal required all four to do so.

Hernandez appeared in court out of custody. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Adams requested Marquis order him to be taken into custody.

“This is a very serious case,” Adams said.

Defense attorney Louis Schneider objected, saying Hernandez has showed up for all his court appearances and been cooperative.

But Marquis granted Adams’ request.

“He represents a danger to the community,” she said.

The four face an undetermined length of incarceration in a juvenile detention center.

Children adjudicated guilty in the juvenile court system are not sentenced to serve a set amount of time, but get released after they complete rehabilitation programs while in custody, Brigid Duffy, the director of the Clark County district attorney’s office’s juvenile division, has previously said.

Schneider said the sentence is typically six months. Juvenile defendants can be held until they’re 21, he said, but that long a period of detention is unlikely.

Marquis declined to accept the defendants’ pleas last month, saying she had jurisdictional concerns.

Attorney Robert Draskovich, who represents Robinson, said at the time that the judge wanted the case dismissed in District Court. She also wanted the plea agreement to specify that the case would be dismissed in District Court and refiled in Juvenile Court, he said.

“It was a very fair resolution,” he said after court Tuesday.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.