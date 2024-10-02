Telles gets hearing on juror statements after murder conviction
Robert Telles, who was convicted of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, requested an evidentiary hearing on statements made by jurors.
The ex-public official convicted of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is due back in court Wednesday.
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles has requested an evidentiary hearing to clarify statements that jurors made in a newspaper article after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in German’s death.
Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, argued in a motion that several jurors may have had outside knowledge of the case. But prosecutors said in a motion of their own that there’s no “legal basis to entertain this request,” because Telles isn’t asking for a new trial based on a claim of juror misconduct.
