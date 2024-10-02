Telles gets hearing on juror statements after murder conviction

Robert Telles, who was convicted of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, requested an evidentiary hearing on statements made by jurors.

Robert Telles waits in court before the 11th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 26, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

The ex-public official convicted of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is due back in court Wednesday.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles has requested an evidentiary hearing to clarify statements that jurors made in a newspaper article after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in German’s death.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, argued in a motion that several jurors may have had outside knowledge of the case. But prosecutors said in a motion of their own that there’s no “legal basis to entertain this request,” because Telles isn’t asking for a new trial based on a claim of juror misconduct.

