Unarmed man shot to death by North Las Vegas police

Two North Las Vegas police officers fatally shot an unarmed man after they stopped him in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two North Las Vegas police officers fatally shot an unarmed man after they stopped him in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The encounter happened about 10:40 a.m. near Statz Street and Emmons Avenue, south of East Lake Mead Boulevard. The man died at the scene, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Few details were released during a news briefing at the scene Wednesday afternoon. It was not clear why the two officers stopped the man, and there were no witnesses to the shooting other than the officers and the suspect, Leavitt said.

The officers were not wearing body cameras, Leavitt said.

North Las Vegas police were expected to hold another press conference Wednesday afternoon to release further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

Statz Street and Emmons Avenue, north las vegas, nv