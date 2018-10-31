Homicides

Unarmed man shot to death by North Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2018 - 11:38 am
 
Updated October 31, 2018 - 1:56 pm

Two North Las Vegas police officers fatally shot an unarmed man after they stopped him in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The encounter happened about 10:40 a.m. near Statz Street and Emmons Avenue, south of East Lake Mead Boulevard. The man died at the scene, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Few details were released during a news briefing at the scene Wednesday afternoon. It was not clear why the two officers stopped the man, and there were no witnesses to the shooting other than the officers and the suspect, Leavitt said.

The officers were not wearing body cameras, Leavitt said.

North Las Vegas police were expected to hold another press conference Wednesday afternoon to release further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like