Victim in Las Vegas shooting killed during drug deal

A man fatally shot at an east valley apartment complex Tuesday night was killed during a drug deal, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting inside an apartment on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

Detectives determined that before the shooting, “the suspect approached the victim” outside of the apartment to buy drugs. A “dispute” followed, and the two entered the apartment “to resolve the issue,” police said.

“A short time later, the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot,” Metro said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black mask, police said. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

