Woman accused of shooting, killing man in east Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an east valley neighborhood near Sacramento Drive and Sunrise Avenue, Monday, March 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 5:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots at 101 Sacramento Drive, near Charleston Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

A man and woman were arguing outside the home when the woman drew a gun and shot the man in the face, Spencer said. The man died at the scene.

Spencer said police have identified the woman, who was an acquaintance of the man who died, and are searching for her.

About 5:30 a.m., several police vehicles blocked the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Sunrise Avenue as officers cordoned off the area with crime scene tape. Officers walked in and out of a home on Sacramento, where an ambulance sat running out front.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

