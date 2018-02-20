Woman found dead in husband’s car at Henderson casino identified

Crystal Lynn Felipe, 42, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide, and her 42-year-old husband, Willie Bain, is facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Outside the Patagonia Ridge home Sunday morning, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said, “We believe she was injured here.” (Briana Erickson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman found dead Saturday night inside her husband’s vehicle in the parking lot of a Henderson casino has been identified.

Crystal Lynn Felipe, 42, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

On Sunday, Felipe’s husband, 42-year-old Willie Bain, was arrested in connection with her death. He faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police said Bain called Felipe’s family on Saturday and spokeas if they would not see him or his wife again, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Hours later, at about 10:55 p.m., concerned family members called police after they found blood in the garage of the couple’s home on the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Avenue.

As police investigated, Bain called 911 from Fiesta Henderson, 777 Lake Mead Parkway, and told police he had hurt his wife, McGrath said. When Henderson police arrived, they found Bain outside a white Hyundai in the parking lot, and Felipe in the backseat, dead from apparent head injuries.

The couple’s three children, the oldest of whom is 11, all were found safe in the house by Felipe’s family.

Bain does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.