Woman killed in random Las Vegas sledgehammer attack

A woman is dead, a man is in custody and a sledgehammer was the weapon in what Las Vegas police said was a random slaying Thursday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police collect evidence after a woman was killed with a sledgehammer on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police collect evidence after a woman was killed with a sledgehammer on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents watch as Las Vegas police investigate the killing of a woman on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was killed with a sledgehammer on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was killed with a sledgehammer on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman is dead, a man is in custody and a sledgehammer was the weapon in what Las Vegas police said was a random attack Thursday morning in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a woman called 911 from a laundromat shortly after 5 a.m. to report a man outside with a sledgehammer. The woman said she was doing her laundry alone at 1076 N. Rancho Drive, just north of Washington Avenue.

While still on the phone with police, the woman screamed and the phone call dropped, Spencer said. When officers arrived, they found her dead.

“At this point we believe it was random from listening to the 911 call,” Spencer said. “It doesn’t appear like she knows him.”

Shortly after they arrived, officers arrested a man behind the laundromat who had a sledgehammer in his hands and blood on him, Spencer said. The man had not been identified as of early Thursday.

“It’s definitely a disturbing crime when you have a victim who was bludgeoned with a sledgehammer doing laundry in the morning,” Spencer said.

Although the laundromat had opened at 4:30 a.m., police said no employees were inside. Spencer also said there were no apparent witnesses or surveillance footage of the attack.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman killed once her relatives have been notified.

Katherine Ferguson, who for about 50 years has owned the Twin Lakes Plaza shopping center where the laundromat is located, said she was not aware of the attack. The shopping center mostly serves the surrounding community and has been “mostly calm” over the years, she said.

“Oh, it’s terrible,” Ferguson, 89, said of the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.