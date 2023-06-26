85°F
Homicides

Woman shot at central Las Vegas gas station dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 8:50 am
 
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a woman shot at a gas station last week.

Mallery Armijo, 35, died Friday morning from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The coroner’s office said she was shot at a gas station on East Sahara Avenue and died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show officers were called at 12:16 a.m. Friday to the gas station, which was on the 500 block of East Sahara, after a report of a homicide.

The department did not respond Monday morning to requests for further details about the killing. It was unclear if a suspected shooter had been identified or arrested.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

