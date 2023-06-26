Woman shot at central Las Vegas gas station dies
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a woman shot at a gas station last week.
Mallery Armijo, 35, died Friday morning from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
The coroner’s office said she was shot at a gas station on East Sahara Avenue and died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show officers were called at 12:16 a.m. Friday to the gas station, which was on the 500 block of East Sahara, after a report of a homicide.
The department did not respond Monday morning to requests for further details about the killing. It was unclear if a suspected shooter had been identified or arrested.
