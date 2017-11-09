Infant in ‘very critical’ condition; co-sleeping could be culprit

An infant was found not breathing Wednesday evening in the central valley, police said.

(Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police said they received reports of the baby not breathing and responded about 6:10 p.m. to 3333 N. Michael Way, an apartment complex near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

The child was taken to University Medical Center’s pediatric unit, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Cole said. He said the baby was in “very critical” condition Wednesday night.

Cole said the baby’s condition appeared to be the result of co-sleeping — parents sleeping in the same bed as the child.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

